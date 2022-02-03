Local

Rhode Island

Fire Breaks Out at Rehab Facility in Coventry, RI

WJAR

A fire broke out Thursday night at a rehabilitation facility in Coventry, Rhode Island, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

The fire at the Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island was reported shortly before 9 p.m., according to WJAR.

The outlet reported that multiple people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. No further information on injuries was immediately available.

Genesis Healthcare, which owns the facility, says it's Rhode Island's only respiratory rehabilitation center.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandfireCoventry
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us