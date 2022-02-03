Fire Breaks Out at Rehab Facility in Coventry, RI

A fire broke out Thursday night at a rehabilitation facility in Coventry, Rhode Island, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

The fire at the Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island was reported shortly before 9 p.m., according to WJAR.

The outlet reported that multiple people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. No further information on injuries was immediately available.

Genesis Healthcare, which owns the facility, says it's Rhode Island's only respiratory rehabilitation center.