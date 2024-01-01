Fire burning in Falmouth's Main Street shopping center

Firefighters are battling a New Year's Day blaze that is burning in the downtown shopping area in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Crews are on scene of the active fire at 176 Main Street, Falmouth police said, asking people to avoid Main Street between the Falmouth Public Library and the Village Green, as well as the surrounding side streets.

Video from the scene shows the fire appears to have broken out in the building where Twigs Falmouth, a gift shop, is. It's alongside Maine Sea Bags, the Homespun Garden, and Pickle Jar Kitchen.

The adjacent building is Añejo Mexican Bistro.

Other information was not immediately available, including any possible injuries or what caused the fire in the coastal Cape Cod town.