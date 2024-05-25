Authorities battling fire in three family home in Mattapan

Authorities are battling a fire in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston on Saturday afternoon.

According to Boston Fire, they are battling flames at 706 Walkhill.

Authorities say there was heavy fire in occupied buildings when they arrived.

Firefighters say the fire was located in the rear of a 3 family home , the rear porches have burned through and the flames have extended to the adjacent building.

Three alarm Fire still being battled on 706 Walkhill in Mattapan. Heavy fire showing in occupied buildings on arrival pic.twitter.com/e8sNw65iJu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 25, 2024