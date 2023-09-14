Mattapan water main break floods roads and homes

A water main break sent water gushing through the streets of Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Thursday, flooding several yards and basements.

City officials say a 10-inch water main broke very close to a fire hydrant firefighters were using to battle a house fire on Lorna Road.

The blaze was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.

Companies have responded to a fire at 68 Lorna Rd. Fire is knocked down and the only resident home was a cat that is now out & safe. BFD-FIU has been called in to investigate cause. pic.twitter.com/b6C21jbcsD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 14, 2023

About 10 minutes later, the department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a water main break had Lorna Road starting to buckle and homes and streets are being flooded all the way from Lorna Road down to Lena Terrace and across to West Selden Street.

While attacking fire at 68 LornaRd, companies are now standing over a major water main break which has Lorna Rd starting to buckle & is flooding homes & streets from 79 Lorna, down to Lena Terrace & across to W. Seldon. Please avoid area. Water&Sewer emerg. crews have been called pic.twitter.com/zjLqvCWOdS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 14, 2023

The cause of the break is unknown. Water was shut off to about 40 homes as crews worked on the repairs.

"I look at it as things could be worse," said Tania Thompson, whose basement got flooded. "No one was hurt, that's the upside."

Part of Lorna Road has to be fixed after buckling from the water.

The incident occurred within hours of another water-related emergency in another part of the city. Around 12 p.m., a burst water pipe caused some major flooding issues near Fenway Park. That issue was also initially reported as a water main break.