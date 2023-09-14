Burst pipe floods streets in Boston's Fenway area

A burst pipe in Boston's Fenway neighborhood caused major disruptions on Thursday afternoon.

The issue was reported around 12 p.m. on Kilmarnock Street near the intersection with Boylston Street. A photo from the scene showed firefighters wading through ankle deep water.

Boston police said Kilmarnock Street, Brookline Avenue, Boylston Street and Park Drive will be impacted.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said the issue involved a fire pipe that services the Target on Boylston Street. Water service was restored as of 2 p.m. and crews were working to clean up the roads.

Traffic Advisory: Water Main Break on Kilmarnock Street @fenwaypark



The following streets will be impacted: Kilmarnock Street, Brookline Avenue, Boylston Street and Park Drive.



Motor Vehicle and Pedestrian Traffic will be effected for the 1:35 PM Game @RedSox — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 14, 2023

Police said both vehicle and pedestrian traffic for the 1:35 p.m. Red Sox-Yankees game at nearby Fenway Park were impacted.