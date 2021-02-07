Local

Revere Fire

Blaze Destroys Building in Revere, Injuring 1 Firefighter

One firefighter was injured while responding to the scene, officials said

By Jake Levin

Officials are working to determine the cause of a blaze which injured one firefighter and displaced six families in Revere, Massachusetts late Saturday.

The building was deemed a total loss, authorities said. A call came in shortly before midnight for the blaze, which reached three alarms, that officials said began on the first floor of the property.

One firefighter was injured after a window exploded on him, authorities said. No update has been given on his condition.

Members of all six families who were home at the time of the fire made it out safely, officials said, and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Officials are not sure what caused the fire.

