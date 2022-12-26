Fire Destroys House in Haverhill

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts Monday morning, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out.

Authorities said the homeowner called early on Monday morning about a believed electrical issue with the homeowner's hot tub.

When Haverhill firefighters arrived at the house, the fire had spread through the entire home and the family had evacuated uninjured, said authorities.

Officials said that when firefighters tried to use a hydrant nearby to battle the flames, it wouldn't work. Firefighters resorted to using water from the Merrimack River to put out the fire, but the single-family home was destroyed and cannot be repaired.

Authorities did not give an official cause for the fire.