Local

fire

Fire Destroys Town Hall in Jefferson, New Hampshire

The Jefferson, New Hampshire Town Hall building was destroyed in a blaze Monday night

By Mary Markos

An intense blaze burned through the Town Hall in Jefferson, New Hampshire Monday night.

The flames were so hot they damaged part of exterior of the Fire Department's building, according to a member of the town's select board, and the building is a complete loss.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

No one was inside the building at the time because the select board now meets remotely.

Fire crews in Whitefield and other surrounding towns helped put out the fire around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Route 2, the road in front of the Town Hall, was shut down for some time as crews worked to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported. Officials are investigating the cause.

New England Storm Coverage

forecast 3 hours ago

LIVE STORM COVERAGE: Widely Varied Snow Totals, Thousands Without Power Tuesday

snow storm 22 hours ago

Nor'easter Slams New England, Thousands Without Power

This article tagged under:

fireNew HampshireTown HallJeffersonWhitefield
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us