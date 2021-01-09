Local

East Bridgewater

Fire Engulfs East Bridgewater House, Sends Homeowner to Hospital

The homeowner, a 69-year-old man, suffered injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening

By Alec Greaney

east bridgewater fire
Courtesy COUREY HOULE

A raging fire consumed a house in East Bridgewater and sent a homeowner to the hospital with non-life-threatening burns Saturday night, according to authorities.

Firefighters received word of the blaze at 15 Chestnut St. around 4:50 p.m. Saturday. As they arrived, they found thick flames engulfing each window on the first two floors of the house.

The 69-year-old homeowner was found by police on the front lawn with burns and brought to Massachusetts General Hospital. His wounds are not expected to be life-threatening, the East Bridgewater Fire Department said in a statement Saturday night.

Local

MBTA Transit Police 53 mins ago

Frozen-Shrimp Seller Punched, Robbed at MBTA Station: Transit Police

new england weather 3 hours ago

Bright Sunday, Quiet Weather Week Ahead

It took crews, including members from Bridgewater and Whitman, about an hour to fully extinguish the fire.

While no other injuries were reported, the house was found to be a total loss.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

This article tagged under:

East BridgewaterMassachusetts General HospitalState Fire Marshal's Office
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us