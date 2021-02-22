Local

Fire Erupts at Church Rectory in Downtown Lawrence

Video from the scene showed flames erupting from the roof of a building

By Asher Klein and Kathryn Sotnik

A church rectory caught fire Monday in Lawrence, Massachusetts, bringing at least one nearby fire department to help.

The Billerica Fire Department said it went to the blaze at 35 Essex Street in Lawrence, calling it a four-alarm fire.

That's the address of Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church, a landmark in Lawrence.

The longtime secretary at the Lawrence church tells NBC10 Boston that Pastor Francis Mawn was in the rectory at the time the fire broke out but he is thankfully safe tonight.

Corpus Christi Parish started out as a parish for the Italian community back in the early 1900s, and generations have received sacraments in the church.

A large number of people with ties to the church had gathered on scene Monday night.

No other information was immediately available.

