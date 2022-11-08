Local

Lynn

7 Taken to Hospital After Fire in Lynn Engulfs Home

By Matt Fortin

A home in Lynn, Massachusetts went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out on Circuit Avenue. Video of the fire shows flames engulfing multiple sections of the home. Firefighters with Lynn and Chelsea were seen battling the flames.

Seven people were taken to the hospital, according to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer.

Several homes surrounding the fire have been evacuated since they are so close together, according to Lynn police. Officers said there were people home at the time of the fire and crews are working to get a head count.

Additional information has not been made available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back here for the latest information.

