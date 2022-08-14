Local

Westford MA

Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings

By Evan Ringle

A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials.

Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.

The blaze was big enough that Westford firefighters requested the help of all units in the department, along with assistance from fire departments in towns close by, according to authorities.

Officials say the fire was put out within two hours. No one in any of the three buildings was harmed in the blaze, but three firefighters were taken to a hospital nearby for minor injuries.

