Flames Shoot From Roof From Heavy Fire at Multi-Family Dwelling in Lynn

Firefighters are battling a large blaze in a multi-family dwelling in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around noon in a building on Sachem Street in Lynn's Sagamore Hill neighborhood. Aerial footage showed heavy flames and black smoke shooting from the roof.

The Lynn Fire Department said the fire was on the third floor of the building, extending up and through the roof.

A photo shared by the department on Facebook showed multiple fire vehicles at the scene and smoke coming from the roof.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There was no immediate word on injuries and no further details were available.