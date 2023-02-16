Local

Lynn

Flames Shoot From Roof From Heavy Fire at Multi-Family Dwelling in Lynn

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are battling a large blaze in a multi-family dwelling in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around noon in a building on Sachem Street in Lynn's Sagamore Hill neighborhood. Aerial footage showed heavy flames and black smoke shooting from the roof.

The Lynn Fire Department said the fire was on the third floor of the building, extending up and through the roof.

A photo shared by the department on Facebook showed multiple fire vehicles at the scene and smoke coming from the roof.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There was no immediate word on injuries and no further details were available.

More Massachusetts stories

Fitchburg 6 hours ago

Firefighters Rescue Family from Burning Home in Fitchburg

Boston 8 hours ago

Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Plan to Create 800 Units of Affordable Housing in Boston

This article tagged under:

LynnfireLynn Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us