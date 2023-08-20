New Hampshire

Mass. man apparently drowns trying to rescue wife and kid in NH river

State Police have not released the name of the man who apparently drowned in the Swift River in Albany, NH

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Massachusetts man is dead after a trip with his family to the Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire, took a tragic turn Sunday afternoon.

New Hampshire State Police say they received a call around 12:33 p.m. for a possible drowning in the river.

A preliminary investigation shows that a family from Massachusetts was on the Passaconaway roadside of the Swift River, east of the Albany covered bridge. The mother and child became stuck in an area with fast-moving water, prompting the father to jump in to attempt to rescue them but he ultimately became caught in the current himself.

The mom and kid made it to shore, state police said, and bystanders helped bring the dad to the shoreline where CPR was performed, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The man's name has not been released at this time. An investigation into his death is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has additional details is asked to contact Marine Patrol Lt. Crystal McLain at 603-227-2113 or Crystal.H.McLain@dos.nh.gov.

State police were assisted on scene by marine patrol, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, U.S. Forest Service Rangers, and the Conway Fire Department.

