Fire Sends Column of Smoke Over Mattapoisett Boat Yard

A fire was burning in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon.

The blaze sent smoke high into the air over the coastal town. NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was at a boat yard, where buildings, boats and cars were aflame.

The local fire department didn't immediately provide any information on what happened.

Videos posted to social media showed a thick plume of smoke.

"A boat caught fire in one of the sheds, and it went up very, very fast," Tim Price, a mechanic at the boatyard, told WJAR. "Everything went up. I think we lost everything."

Radar's aren't just for tracking rain. 🔥A massive fire broke out earlier today at a Mattapoisett boatyard. Flames were so high, they were picked up by the radar beam. @NBC10Boston @NECN https://t.co/HW7EsXAdTB pic.twitter.com/yf38qnLg7x — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) August 19, 2022

