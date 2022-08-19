Fire Sends Column of Smoke Over Mattapoisett Boat Yard

A fire was burning in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon.
The blaze sent smoke high into the air over the coastal town. NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was at a boat yard, where buildings, boats and cars were aflame.
The local fire department didn't immediately provide any information on what happened.
Videos posted to social media showed a thick plume of smoke.
"A boat caught fire in one of the sheds, and it went up very, very fast," Tim Price, a mechanic at the boatyard, told WJAR. "Everything went up. I think we lost everything."
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.