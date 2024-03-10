Fire truck crashes through West Warwick station

A fire station in West Warwick, Rhode Island, was temporarily closed on Sunday after one of its fire trucks crashed through the building.

The West Warwick Fire Department announced no one was injured as a result of the accident at fire station No. 2 located at 834 Main Street.

Fire department vehicles were relocated to other stations -- there are four in town -- until building repairs are completed.

West Warwick Battalion Chief Eric Norberg tells NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that a door on the side of the truck popped open as the fire engine was leaving the station on a call, and it continued to pull on the side of the building until the driver stopped.

Norberg says the overhead garage also came down on the truck, and it was taken out of service, though it's expected to be operational soon, WJAR reports.

There was no timeline Sunday as to when repairs will be complete, or how much it will cost to fix the decades-old building.