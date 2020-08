Two people, including a firefighter, were injured Sunday in a house fire in Worcester, Massachusetts, officials said.

The Worcester Fire Department responded Sunday evening to a 2-alarm fire at 5 Sandra Drive.

Heavy fire was knocked down quickly, the department said on Twitter, but one resident and one firefighter were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.