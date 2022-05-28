Local

Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Taunton City Hall

Multiple buildings in the immediate area were at risk, firefighters said

By Asher Klein

Firefighters battling a blaze in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Berkley, Massachusetts, Fire Department

A large fire burned in Taunton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, threatening several buildings.

The blaze was in a commercial building near Taunton City Hall, according to the Raynham Fire Department, which was one of several departments assisting local crews.

Multiple buildings in the immediate area were at risk, the department said.

It took about five hours for firefighters to get the fire, on Spring Street, under control, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

Firefighters from nearby Berkley shared images of crews battling the blaze, which sent flames into tree canopies.

NBC Boston has reached out to other local fire departments for more information.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

