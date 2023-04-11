Local

Massachusetts

Firefighters Put Out Blaze at Norton Home

No one was injured in a fire that broke out at a home on Carlton Drive in Norton, Massachusetts

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire raged Tuesday evening at a home in Norton, Massachusetts.

No one was injured in the fire on Carlton Drive, but Norton Fire Chief Shawn Simmons says seven agencies had to help put it out.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 6 p.m. It took several hours to extinguish the flames.

A red flag warning, signifying critical weather conditions for fire, has been in effect in much of Massachusetts. Simmons says that worked against responders Tuesday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"It was pretty windy today, and it's been dry, so that certainly, probably accelerated the spread of the fire," he said. "The roof is burned off of the back, and there's extensive damage to the side of the house and the second floor, as well."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsfireNorton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us