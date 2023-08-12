Dinner in a treehouse: This leafy Mass. restaurant is becoming a destination

Spending time in a treehouse can be a mesmerizing experience, whether you’re a kid or just a kid at heart. There’s something special about reading a book, kicking back with friends or simply doing nothing but enjoy nature high above the ground and away from the rest of the world.

Treehouses aren’t only simple structures found in people’s backyards, however – you can vacation in ones in New England and beyond and, while not all that common, you may also be lucky enough to find a restaurant that has one where people can dine and drink. One such place happens to exist in the southeastern part of Massachusetts, and word is quickly starting to get out about Towne Tavern & Treehouse in Pembroke. It’s starting to morph from a local fave to more of a destination spot for people in the Boston area and other parts of the region.

Because Route 24 goes almost directly south of the Boston area to Fall River while Route 3 heads southeast toward the Cape, there are several towns south of Boston that are nowhere near any highways, including Whitman, Hanson and Halifax. Because of this, getting to these communities and others from the city can take a bit longer than you might think.

While a tiny piece of the northeast part of Pembroke brushes up against Route 3, the part where Towne Tavern & Treehouse can be found is on the other side of town near the Hanson border, so even though it’s only about 25 miles from downtown Boston, it feels much farther away, especially given the rural feel of the surrounding area. The west side of Pembroke, dotted with ponds, is quite scenic, and the restaurant itself is right on the edge of Furnace Pond, which has a beach and some waterside homes, and is a place where you might see pontoon boats or other watercraft meandering around on a lazy summer day.

Towne Tavern & Treehouse used to be home to a local watering hole called the Lucky Dawg Tavern & Grill, but its owners turned over the keys (and their treehouse) to the owners of the Towne Tavern & Tap in North Attleboro in the spring of 2022.

The new owners have made a number of upgrades to the site, which includes a restaurant and bar inside the main structure, an outdoor patio and bar out back with views of the water, Adirondack chairs and picnic tables near the water’s edge, a dock that boaters can use to get to the place and the treehouse, which has a number of tables with spectacular water views and a cozy semi-indoor bar in the middle that is well-protected from the elements.

And as great as the treehouse itself is, if it is packed and no seating is available, the outdoor area below it is also a great option, and one of the best ways to enjoy the space is to simply grab a drink, sit in an Adirondack chair and enjoy the breezes off the water.

If you’re sitting in a treehouse on a nice day, enjoying food and drink there almost seems like a bonus, so even basic pub grub and beer would probably be OK, but Towne Tavern’s food and drink options are impressive in their own right. Pembroke is in the heart of bar pizza country (Poopsie’s, on the other side of town, is a legendary spot for bar pies), so it’s almost expected for a place like Towne Tavern to offer it –they do have an excellent version that includes the particularly good hot honey pepperoni.

While bar pizza can certainly be considered an appetizer because of its relatively small size, some of the actual apps on the menu are also worth trying at the start of the meal, including a huge pretzel with mustard and cheese, a traditional New England clam chowder with oyster crackers, an old-school shrimp cocktail and wings with a sweet chili glaze.

Meals run the gamut from sandwiches to grill items to tacos to the aforementioned bar pizza, with some of the highlights including an Asian-inspired fried rice bowl with pan-fried chicken, veggies and garlic soy sauce, all topped with a fried egg; a chicken and hummus gyro which, like the rice bowl, is a fine option for those looking for a relatively healthy meal; a hearty plate of macaroni and cheese that meat lovers can order with slow-roasted prime rib; a delicious smash burger with two angus patties and the works, all in a grilled brioche bun; beer-battered fish tacos with a zesty cilantro crema; and marinated steak tips with whipped potatoes and charred asparagus (turkey tips are also on the menu).

Some local beers are offered at Towne Tavern, including options from Old Colony and Castle Island, and wine, spirits and cocktails are available as well, including a very popular flight of margaritas.

There is no place quite like Towne Tavern & Treehouse in the Boston area, and the place has become incredibly popular even though it hasn’t been around all that long, which leads to a couple of minor issues.

First, the treehouse can be very difficult to get into, with hour-long waits (and more) even on weeknights. If you go on, say, the middle of the afternoon on a Sunday, your chances of getting a table in the treehouse are much greater. (And remember, the tables at ground level are a wonderful choice as well.) Second, the parking situation is often a problem because the lot is small, though the restaurant does have free valet parking, which does help alleviate things.

Neither of these issues should deter you from heading to this unique dining and drinking spot, and even if you do have to wait a while for a table, there’s nothing wrong with sitting in a chair with drink in hand and staring at the water, realizing that the wait for a meal isn’t such a big deal after all.

Towne Tavern & Treehouse, 242 Mattakeesett Street, Pembroke, MA, 02359. townetavern.com/towne-tavern-tree-house.