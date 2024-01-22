Firefighters respond to gas leak in Worcester; area homes and businesses evacuated

Numerous area homes and businesses have been evacuated as firefighters deal with a reported gas leak in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Fire officials told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette that they received a report shortly after 10 a.m. for a smell of gas at a 3-story home in the 500 block of Park Avenue. When they arrived, they found that gas had leaked into the building from the street.

A tweet from the Worcester firefighters union around 10:45 a.m. said that gas readings were "in the explosive range."

Homes and businesses in the area of the gas leak have been evacuated, and gas and electricity has been shut down until the building can be ventilated.