Firefighters' Union Files Lawsuit to Remove Cancer Causing ‘Forever Chemicals' From Gear

The International Association of Firefighters is filing a lawsuit and calling to remove carcinogenic chemicals found in firefighters' protective suits.

Research suggests that “forever chemicals” known as PFAS, which are found in firefighter protective gear, have been linked to cancer. PFAS have been used as a water-repellent coating in the firefighter’s three-layered coat. It is also found in other agents, including firefighting foam.

The union, which represents more than 330,000 firefighters nationwide is advocating for the removal of PFAS in its gear. Nearly 75% of firefighters honored at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Boston have died of occupational cancer.

International Association of Firefighters president Edward Kelly told NBC 10 Boston the lawsuit is intended to hold the industry accountable.

"We told our members, we'll go from Main Street to Wall Street, from the board room to the court room to do whatever we have to do to get these dangerous carcinogenic chemicals out [of] our bunker gear," said Kelly.

"We want the families of our fallen to have some answers as to why they were needlessly exposed to these chemicals over the course of their career," he said.