First Lady Jill Biden to make two stops along the Cape and Islands

By Matt Fortin

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at an event in the East Room of the White House, June 15, 2022, in Washington. White House says the first lady has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to the Washington, area on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in the Bay State on Friday and Saturday to attend local political events.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Friday afternoon in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where an event is being held for the Biden Victory Fund.

There will be another event on Saturday on Nantucket — also for the Biden Victory Fund — which Dr. Biden is also expected to speak at.

Both events will be covered by a print media journalist.

