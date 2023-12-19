Five people rescued from flood waters in North Conway, NH

Five people had to be rescued from three different homes in North Conway, New Hampshire, due to flooding from Monday's storm.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was contacted by the State Emergency Operations Center shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday for reports of multiple people who were stranded in their homes due to high water levels from heavy rain throughout the day.

Conway Fire and Rescue was able to identify three homes and their occupants within the Transvale Acres neighborhood adjacent to the Saco River. But with the Saco River cresting just over 17 feet, the fire department was unable to reach the stranded residents.

White Mountain Swift Water Rescue Team kayakers paddled into the flooded area to locate the stranded victims, and shortly after 11 p.m., a National Guard helicopter arrived at the scene and was able to airlift four people from two homes with assistance from members of the swift water rescue team.

The helicopter was unable to safely access the third residence due to power lines near the house, but the swift water rescue team was able to paddle a raft into the home and rescue the sole occupant.

All five victims were taken by Conway Fire and Rescue to an emergency shelter that had been set up at nearby Kennett High School.