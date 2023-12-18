Man charged with murder in Ossipee, NH death

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in Ossipee, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Authorities had said on Sunday that they were investigating a suspicious death, but the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Monday morning that an arrest had been made.

William Kelly, 38, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of of 33-year-old Christine Falzone, the attorney general's office said. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee.

No further details about the killing, including a possible motive, were released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.