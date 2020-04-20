Local
Massachusetts

Fla. Woman Caught With Handgun at Logan Airport

By Gaia De Simoni

TSA Thumbnail Generic OTSstock
Bloomberg via Getty Images

A woman was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport Sunday for trying to bring a handgun on an airplane, according to transportation officials.

The woman, a Florida resident, was stopped when the .22 caliber handgun and four loose bullets were spotted as she passed through an X-ray machine with her belongings at a checkpoint.

According to Transportation Security Administration officials, the officer called Massachusetts State Police who confiscated the gun and questioned the woman before citing her on a state weapons charge.

Local

forecast 17 mins ago

Ocean Storm to Bring Rain, Snow and Damaging Wind to Parts of New England

coronavirus 19 mins ago

Coronavirus in CT: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on State’s COVID-19 Response

The incident marked the fifth time this year TSA officials have stopped a person with a firearm at Logan.

According to TSA guidelines, passengers with firearm permits can travel with firearms if they are locked and packed in a hard-side case, unloaded and separated from bullets. Guns and ammunition are allowed only in checked baggage.

Travelers can find details of how to travel with a firearm on TSA's website.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBoston Logan International AirportTSA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us