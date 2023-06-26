Flash flooding leaves some residents of NH town stranded in their homes

Flash flooding overnight in the town of Alexandria, New Hampshire, left some residents stranded in their homes for much of the day on Monday.

In a Facebook update early Monday morning, Alexandria police said several roads were closed due to what they described as "a major weather event," including Burns Hill Road, Plumer Hill Road, Bailey Road, parts of West Shore Road and Bog Road.

"The only way in and out of the village is Cass Mill Rd or West Shore Rd. or Washburn Rd.," police said. The intersection of Foster Pond Road, Matthews Road and Thissell Road was covered in four feet of gravel and stone, they added.

Police shared a photo showing the intersection, with the top of a stop sign barely peeking out from the muddy mess.

The department also shared a video showing an officer touring some of the damaged areas, including a road that had been completely washed out.

A shelter was set up at the town hall, and anyone who needed help getting there was urged to call police.

In an update at 2:15 p.m., police said that Bailey Road, Burns Hill Road and Town Pond Road remained closed to anyone but those who live there.

"We will try to accomodate people that live on these roads, but the people that are trying to have a look are creating havoc with our crews," they said.

Alexandria, a town with about 1,800 residents, is located in Grafton County, about 50 miles east of the Vermont border.