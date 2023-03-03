Local

Newton

Flooding From Water Main Break Closes Ramp to Mass. Pike in Newton

By Asher Klein

A water main break near an entrance to the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Newton Fire Department

A water main broke in Newton near the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday, affecting traffic on the highway.

Newton firefighters urged the public to avoid water flooding in Newton Corner by the on-ramp to the Pike about 12:31 p.m.

The ramp to the westbound side of the highway was closed for some time, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. It later reopened, but there were detours for drivers getting to the ramp.

This article tagged under:

NewtonMassachusetts TurnpikeI-90
