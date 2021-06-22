Local

Massachusetts

Following Complaints, Mass. Reminds Vendors: No Alcohol Delivery to Public Beaches

There were reports that those making the deliveries did not check identification and delivered alcohol to intoxicated people, according to an advisory

Complaints about alcohol being delivered to beaches in South Boston prompted a reminder from the state that it's not allowed to deliver "to go'' beverages to state parks or beaches.

In a meeting and advisory this month, the Massachusetts Licensing Board reminded institutions with certain kinds of liquor licenses that they are not allowed to deliver alcohol to public beaches, the Boston Globe reported Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In an advisory dated June 16, the board said police and elected officials "have received numerous quality of life and public safety complaints in South Boston resulting from the delivery of alcohol to public spaces including, but not limited to, parks and beaches.''

Local

New Hampshire 38 mins ago

Woman and Son Found Safe, Police Say, After Amber Alert in Manchester, NH

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Massive Cranes Arrive in Boston After 3-Month Journey From China

There were also reports that those making the deliveries did not check identification and delivered alcohol to intoxicated people, the advisory said.

The board also called an emergency hearing on June 10 for all relevant license holders. There were no major alcohol related problems this past weekend following the advisory, officials said.

"We have had a significant presence on the South Boston beaches each weekend and any weekdays when the beaches have been crowded,'' David Procopio, State Police spokesperson, told the newspaper.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsSouth Bostonalcohol deliverymassachusetts licensing boardpublic beaches
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us