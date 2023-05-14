Former Gov. Charlie Baker's Son Arrested on Drunk Driving Charges

Andrew Baker, the son of former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was arrested last night for drunk driving, according to Essex County's District Attorney's office.

Baker, a 29-year-old resident of South Boston was followed by Peabody police onto Route 114 after police received reports from another driver of a Volkswagen Jetta driving erratically. Peabody police stopped Baker on Route 95 South, and requested assistance from a state trooper, said officials.

State police administered sobriety tests to Baker. Based on the test results, the trooper's observations and Baker's own words, state police placed Baker under arrest for operating under the influence of liquor, said police.

State police took Baker to the State Police-Danvers Barracks, where he was booked then released on personal recognizance. Baker will be arraigned at Peabody District Court at a later date, said officials.