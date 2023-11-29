Massachusetts

Former IT manager charged with cyberattack on Mass. high school that fired him

Conor LaHiff, 30, of Ayer, was charged with one count of unauthorized damage to protected computers

By Marc Fortier

cyberattack

A former information technology manager has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a cyberattack that targeted the computer network of a Massachusetts high school that had recently fired him, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Conor LaHiff, 30, of Ayer, was charged with one count of unauthorized damage to protected computers, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said. He is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to court documents, LaHiff worked as a desktop and network manager at a public high school in Essex County until he was fired in June of 2023. After he was fired, he allegedly used his administrative privileges to deactivate and delete thousands of Apple IDs from the school's Apple School Manager account, software used to manage student, faculty and staff information technology resources.

He is also accused of deactivating more than 1,400 other Apple accounts and other IT administrative accounts and disabling the school's private branch phone system, which left the school without phone service for about 24 hours.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The charge calls for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

No further details were released.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

YMCA will provide daytime services to sheltered migrants

Boston 8 hours ago

14-year-old student arrested with loaded gun at South Boston school

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us