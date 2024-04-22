Former Leyden police chief accused of embezzling from town

A former police chief in western Massachusetts is accused of embezzling from the town he served.

Former Leyden Police Chief Daniel Galvis was arraigned Monday, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. Galvis is accused of selling equipment owned by the Leyden Police Department and keeping the money for himself. The items included a skid steer loader, a motor, a trailer, and a Ford truck, according to the DA's office.

The investigation began in March 2022 after someone made a fraud complaint to the Office of the Inspector General and concerned a time period from 2018 to 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny over $1,200 and three counts of violating the standards of conduct for public employees. He was released on personal recognizance and is next scheduled to appear in court in June.

"It is an affront to the community when a public official violates their oath of office to enrich themselves,

as is alleged in this case,” Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro said in a media statement. “I am most appreciative that District Attorney Sullivan and his team brought forward this prosecution and know its significance to the people

of Leyden. I hope that the work done by the OIG investigators underscores our commitment to protect public resources from fraud, waste or abuse."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Galvis' attorney for comment.