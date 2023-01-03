Former RI Gov. Lincoln Almond Has Died at Age 86

Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond has died at the age of 86, current Gov. Dan McKee announced in a statement Tuesday morning.

"Susan and I are saddened to learn of the passing of former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Almond. The first governor to serve a four year term, Governor Almond often said his number one goal was to make Rhode Island a place where people wanted to work and raise a family. Whether it was expanding the number of state subsidized child care seats, increasing education aid, investing in Rhode Island’s institutions of higher education, creating thousands of good paying jobs and laying the foundation for Quonset to be the economic engine it is today – Rhode Island was better off because of his eight years as Governor," McKee said in his statement. "We thank Governor Almond for his decades of service to Rhode Island and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Susan and I are saddened to learn of the passing of former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Almond.



Governor Almond often said his number one goal was to make Rhode Island a place where people wanted to work and raise a family.



🧵 — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) January 3, 2023

We thank Governor Almond for his decades of service to Rhode Island. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) January 3, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Almond, a Republican, endorsed McKee's opponent, GOP nominee Ashley Kalus, in last year's gubernatorial election.

He served as Rhode Island's governor from 1995 to 2003. Prior to that, he served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island from 1969 to 1978 and from 1981 to 1993. He was the town administrator for the town of Lincoln from 1963 to 1969.

McKee has ordered flags at all state facilities and buildings to be lowered to half staff in Almond's honor. They will be flown at half staff until sunset on the day of his interment. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.