Forum to Look at Offshore Wind Industry in New Hampshire

By The Associated Press

Tali Aiona | EyeEm | Getty Images

A forum on the offshore wind industry in New Hampshire will be hosted by a panel that represents more than 2,500 businesses in the Seacoast region.

The forum is scheduled for Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom by the Seacoast Chamber Alliance. A panel discussion on the burgeoning industry will feature state Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, and New Hampshire Offshore Wind Industry Director Michael Behrmann.

Watters has filed legislation designed to help spur the development of offshore wind projects and other renewable energy. The forum is sponsored by Eversource. It's free and open to the public.

Registration is required.

