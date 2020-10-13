Four Family Members Rescued From Burning Home in Brockton

Three children and one adult are safe after being rescued Tuesday morning from a burning home in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Firefighters were called to the three-family home on Warren Avenue just after 9 a.m.

When crews arrived, they discovered members of the same family were trapped on the third floor of the home: two teenagers, a four-year-old and her 33-year-old mother.

Crews were able to rescue two family members with a tower ladder and bring the other two down with a ground ladder, thanks to firefighter Cory Lacey who kept them all calm.

"'Listen, I know it's a big step but you're going to be safe. I'm not going to let you go,'" Lacey recalled as he was making the rescue.

None of those rescued needed medical care, fire officials said.

"Very scary. Very scary situation. I'm glad that everyone came out safe," said Marie Cherduville, whose family members were rescued.

Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan said the department was well-equipped to handle the rescue due to extra training in the last couple of weeks.

"In the last couple of weeks, the Brockton Fire Department actually conducted training for just this scenario, about two blocks away. So the members were all trained and throw in a 28-foot ground ladder -- here we are two weeks later -- maybe two or three blocks away and we're doing it with a successful outcome," Galligan said.

The smoky blaze, which started in the basement, remains under investigation.