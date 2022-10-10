Four URI Students Arrested After Police Break Up Large House Party

Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested over the weekend after police broke up a large house party with up to 400 people in attendance.

Police said they were called to a South Kingstown address around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a noise complaint, WJAR-TV reports.

When they got there, they found hundreds of people drinking, some of whom were under the legal drinkin age.

The home was being rented by URI students and many of those in attendance are believed to be students at the school.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sean Healey and Ryan Bromm, both 20, of New Jersey, and James Gieson of Waterbury, Connecticut, were charged wtih obstructing an officer. Anthony Ghalbouni, 20, of Naragansett, Rhode Island, was charged with possession of a beverage by an underage person. Police said charges against others who were at the party could be forthcoming.

Red Solo cups, bottles and coolers were seen scattered across the Kingstown Road property on Sunday.

"A few incidents won’t damage this great relationship, but we will enforce our ordinances," South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said. "Landlords and students need to be aware that there will be consequences for violations, particularly for gatherings that disturb the peace."