Fred Toucher announces new co-host for 98.5 The Sports Hub's morning radio show

Fred Toucher announced Tuesday morning that Rob "Hardy" Poole will be his new co-host on 98.5 The Sports Hub's highly-rated morning radio show.

Poole, a regular contributor to the "Bertrand & Zolak" midday show on 98.5, will join the morning show on Jan. 4, according to an announcement on the station's website. He has worked for the station dating back to its WBCN days, before it converted into a sports station in 2009.

The new show will be called "Toucher & Hardy," the station said.

Last month, it was announced that the popular "Toucher & Rich" morning show would be coming to an end, as co-host Rich Shertenlieb left the show. Shertenlieb and 98.5 The Sports Hub had been involved in contract negotiations, while Toucher signed a new deal earlier this year.

"As you know, over the last... since, well, before Thanksgiving, there's been different guest hosts and different people coming in and out," Toucher said on Tuesday's show. "As soon as I found out that there might be a problem with Rich -- and it wasn't the greatest this year -- I had one name in mind, and I brought it up when I first heard there was any issue," he said of Poole. "I said to my agent, 'Why don't you tell management that if something happens, I would like this gentleman to be the person.'"

"Why? Because I've known him almost as long as I've known Rich," he added. "I consider him a good friend, he's someone I talk to that makes me laugh in my personal life, he's extremely talented with production, and he's been frankly underutilized here at this radio station."

Poole thanked everyone for welcoming him, calling the new co-hosting job "a big opportunity."

"I'm humbled, I'm very, very grateful, and thank you to everybody, starting with you, Fred, but everyone here at 98.5 The Sports Hub," he said. "I think it'll work and I think it'll be great."

Shertenlieb has yet to announce what his future holds.