From Donuts to Beer, These Vaccine Incentives Are Available in New England

With the pace of vaccinations slowing, states across the country are offering all kinds of incentives to encourage residents to get their shots.

New England is no exception, with states facilitating programs like the Your Shot to Get Outdoors program in Maine and Connecticut's Summer on On Us campaign. Many companies across the region are also offering freebies for people who show their vaccine cards when they come in.

Here are a few perks that getting vaccinated can get you in New England: