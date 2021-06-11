From Donuts to Beer, These Vaccine Incentives Are Available in New England

With the pace of vaccinations slowing, states across the country are offering all kinds of incentives to encourage residents to get their shots.
New England is no exception, with states facilitating programs like the Your Shot to Get Outdoors program in Maine and Connecticut's Summer on On Us campaign. Many companies across the region are also offering freebies for people who show their vaccine cards when they come in.
Here are a few perks that getting vaccinated can get you in New England:
- Free Bluebike rides to and from vaccination sites
- The bike-share company Bluebikes is partnering with its sponsor, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, to help people in and around Boston get to their vaccination appointments. To access a free ride through the Bluebikes app, tap Adventure Pass and use the vaccination codes BLUEVAX1 or BLUEVAX2.
- Free Uber and Lyft rides to and from vaccine appointments
- On May 24, the ride-sharing giants began a partnership with the White House funding free trips for riders, totaling up to $15 to and from their vaccination appointments for Lyft rides and $25 for Uber rides.
- One free Krispy Kreme donut every day
- Krispy Kreme is offering one free glazed donut a day to anyone who comes into a store with their vaccination card.
- Free vaccine card lamination at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- If you bring your vaccination card and this coupon into any Office Depot or OfficeMax, they will laminate it for you for free.
- 400 Vitality Points from John Hancock
- The insurance company John Hancock will give participants in its Vitality Program 400 Vitality Points, which can be redeemed for benefits like travel and retail discounts and savings on food and fitness devices.
- Entry into CVS’ #OneStepCloser sweepstakes
- Anyone who received or plans to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health is eligible to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, which offers free cruises, tropical vacations or a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI among its prizes.
- Entry into United Airlines’ “Your Shot to Fly” Sweepstakes
- Members of United’s MileagePlus program who upload their vaccination card by June 22 will be entered to win either a roundtrip flight for two or free flights for a year.
- A chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI
- Fans who share the reason why they got vaccinated can enter to win one of 50 tickets to Super Bowl LVI in 2022.
- Free beer from Anheuser-Busch for everyone! (of legal drinking age, that is)
- If the U.S. reaches President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4, Anheuser-Busch will give away a free beer to any eligible adult.