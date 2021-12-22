Local

Maine

Frozen Rain Leaves Behind Icy Mess in Maine

Fortunately one place with minimal impact given Christmas travel was the Portland International Jetport

By Dustin Wlodkowski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mainers are salting and sanding their way out of an icy day.

From Biddeford and Berwick to Portland, Augusta and Bangor, hundreds of businesses, schools and other workplaces were closed Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The ice reduced speeds on the Maine Turnpike for part of the morning and clung to trees and sidewalks in Greater Portland into Wednesday night.

"I'd rather have 20 below and wind blowing than this stuff," said Roy Willey of Westbrook, explaining that he used to often work outside and "these are the days I'd mind it because you can't get warm."

The ice also forced a number of people to endure long periods of time scraping glazed-over car windshields and windows.

Avoid leaving these five items in your car when the temperature dips below freezing.

Mohamed Mohamed of Auburn was in Portland on Wednesday and found himself in that exact situation.

"It's terrible, I didn't expect it, honestly," he said.

Fortunately one place with minimal impact given Christmas travel was the Portland International Jetport.

Only a few flights were cancelled there on Wednesday.

More Maine News

Omicron Variant Dec 21

COVID Erupts in Maine on Christmas Week

Wreaths Across America Dec 19

Maine-Made Wreaths Placed in Cemeteries Across US for Wreaths Across America Day

This article tagged under:

MainePortlandiceMaine TurnpikePortland International Jetport
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us