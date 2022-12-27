Gas Prices in Mass. Now Lower Than They Were a Year Ago: AAA

Gas prices have continued to drop across the country and in Massachusetts, and are now lower than they were a year ago in the Bay State, according to AAA.

The average gallon of gas in Massachusetts was selling for $3.37 Tuesday, which is 6 cents cheaper than it was a week ago, and 39 cents than it was a month ago, according to AAA.

Tuesday's gas prices were even a cent lower than they were a year ago.

This travel season is expected to be the busiest since before the pandemic. If you're driving this year, you can expect a whole lot of company on the roads. 49 million people are expected to be traveling by car, despite higher gas prices, AAA predicts.

Gas prices also declined in neighboring states Rhode Island and Connecticut, where a gallon cost an average of $3.26 and $3.13, respectively.

“Increasing supply and soft gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower,” Mary Maguire, Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast, said in a news release. "Gasoline throughout the Northeast is now cheaper than the same time last year, which might have seemed unimaginable when prices peaked at record highs this past summer.”

The cost of gas in Massachusetts was 27 cents above the national average, which was $3.10 per gallon Tuesday.