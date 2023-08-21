Gas station robber gets away with cash and cigarettes, Manchester police say

A man is being sought by police in New Hampshire's largest city after a gas station clerk said he robbed him with what appeared to be a box cutter on Friday night.

The Manchester Police Department said in a news release that it responded to the Gulf Gas Station on the Londonderry Turnpike for a reported robbery at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The clerk told police that a man walked into the store and demanded money with what looked to be a box cutter in hand. The man got away with money and cigarettes, and walked away toward Wellington Road, police said.

A search was done in the area to try to find the robber using police dogs and a drone, but authorities were not able to track him down. He was last seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a black cloth over his face.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at 603-792-5551.