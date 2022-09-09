Local

Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere

The teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life threatening injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC10 Boston photographer Mark Garfinkel

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say.

Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Video from the scene shows Revere firefighters and Cataldo ambulance personnel surrounding the teen as they treat her on scene and prepare to transfer her to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear if the girl was walking to school when the crash happened, and police did not provide any information on the driver of the car.

