HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Girl Missing From Roxbury for Nearly a Week, Police Say

Officers spoke to Nah-Tayleigh Brown on a phone when she was reported missing but she wouldn't come home or say where she was, Boston police said

By Asher Klein

Nah Tayleigh Brown
Boston Police Department

A girl from Boston's Roxbury neighborhood has been missing for nearly a week, police said Thursday, asking for the public's help in finding her.

Nah-Tayleigh Brown was reported missing from her home, in Roxbury's Dewey Terrace, on Saturday, and was last seen about 6 p.m. Friday, Boston police said.

Officers spoke to her on a phone when she was reported missing but she wouldn't come home or say where she was, police said. She often goes to Mattapan.

When she was last seen, Nah-Tayleigh, whose age wasn't given, was wearing a black shirt and pants with rainbow Crocs, according to police. Anyone with information about where she was asked to call 911 or 617-343-4275.

