Golf Ball-Sized Hail Pummels Maine During Sunday's Storms

Several residents reported damage, including at least one cracked car windshield

Parts of Maine were pummeled with hail during Sunday's severe thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for several areas in the state on Sunday afternoon as strong storms moved through. Residents of Jay and Livermore Falls, located in the central part of the state, reported seeing golf ball-sized hail and shared their photos and videos with News Center Maine.

Some people shared photos of the ball-sized hailstones in the palm of their hands. One resident filled an entire snow shovel with them.

Several residents reported damage related to the hail, including at least one cracked car windshield.

