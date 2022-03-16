Got Milk? After Supplier Hit by Cyberattack, a NH School District Is Short

Schools throughout the Contoocook Valley School District in Peterborough, New Hampshire will be affected by a milk shortage following a cyberattack on H.P Hood Dairy.

The school district said they were informed of the cyberattack on the dairy company on Wednesday. In a statement, the superintendent said the school anticipates milk shortages in the coming weeks.

Hood Dairy is the largest producer of school milk in 8-ounce packages in New England. The cyberattack could result in school lunch programs being affected throughout New England.

The superintendent of Contoocook Valley said that school lunches will be offered with juice or water as a substitute beverage.