Got Milk? After Supplier Hit by Cyberattack, a NH School District Is Short

The superintendent of Contoocook Valley said that school lunches will be offered with juice or water as a substitute beverage

By Kevin Boulandier

Schools throughout the Contoocook Valley School District in Peterborough, New Hampshire will be affected by a milk shortage following a cyberattack on H.P Hood Dairy.

The school district said they were informed of the cyberattack on the dairy company on Wednesday. In a statement, the superintendent said the school anticipates milk shortages in the coming weeks.

Hood Dairy is the largest producer of school milk in 8-ounce packages in New England. The cyberattack could result in school lunch programs being affected throughout New England.

