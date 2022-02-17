Gov. Baker to Announce Plans for State's First Offshore Wind Site

What has been dubbed the first offshore wind manufacturing site in Massachusetts will replace the old coal power plant in Somerset.

The company, Prysmian, plans to build a new facility at Brayton Point to manufacture transmission cables.

Late last year, the state announced two offshore wind projects – Mayflower Wind and Vineyard Wind were moving forward to contract negotiations. The two farms would provide 1,600 megawatts of energy.

Offshore wind energy is not without controversy. The Cape Wind project off Nantucket Sound faced fierce opposition from environmentalists and residents for years before it was eventually abandoned.

Gov. Charlie Baker has pushed to move toward renewable energy. He’ll be at Brayton Point with other high-ranking officials to make the announcement at 11:30 this morning.