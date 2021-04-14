Gov. Baker to Give COVID-19 Vaccination Update

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination in Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, one day after the state paused the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the recommendation of the federal government.

He is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. from the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Boston Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy, The BASE founder and President Robert Lewis Jr. and El Mundo Boston President and CEO Alberto Vasallo.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health ordered a stop to the administration of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in the state.

“The Department of Public Health is notifying all Massachusetts providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately,” the agency said in a tweet.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred in the days after vaccination.

More than 181,000 people in Massachusetts had received the J&J vaccine as of Monday, according to state data. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to meet Wednesday to discuss the clotting cases. The FDA has launched an investigation into the cause of the clots.

Overall, more than 4.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Massachusetts, including more than 2.8 million first doses and more than 1.6 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

More than 1.8 million people have been fully immunized.

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by about 1,400 Tuesday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 7.

The new numbers pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,068 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to about 623,000.

There were about 710 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 160 in intensive care units.

The average age of those hospitalized was 61. There were an estimated 36,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There were 9,017 probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities.