Gov. Charlie Baker to Address Coronavirus Preparedness

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on the state's preparedness planning regarding coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

Baker, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel are all scheduled to speak at the 3:30 p.m. media availability at the State House. NBC10 Boston will carry the press conference live.

State health officials said Massachusetts remains at low risk and has had one confirmed case of coronavirus to date, with another 680 residents having gone through quarantine. Two cases have been confirmed in Rhode Island and one in New Hampshire.

Baker spoke to reporters briefly on Monday morning about the steps the state is taking.

“The game plan here is to make sure we are doing all the surveillance we need to do, that we are in a position to conduct testing as appropriate and that we have a public health and a health care system that are able and ready to deal with this as it moves forward," the governor said.

The only confirmed case of COVID-19 in Massachusetts was a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston who returned from Wuhan, China, in early February.

No deaths have been reported in the United States but there are now 60 confirmed cases. With concerns mounting in places like Boston, city and state officials are preparing for the worst just in case.

Baker said Massachusetts has been working on the issue for a month now, through contacts with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments.

While there has only been one local case, on Monday, Newton school officials asked 19 students, two staff members and a retired teacher to self-quarantine after three weeks spent in Florence, Italy.

Cohasset police also said they were notified on Monday by their local health department that the state Department of Public Health had quarantined a resident of the Massachusetts town due to alleged “close contact” with a person suffering from the coronavirus.

While the World Health Organization just increased the risk of the coronavirus spreading, concerns of the virus are having a impact on the PAX East gaming convention in Boston.

“I certainly think that people who are coming back from areas that have a high level of presence of this virus, some sort of stay-at-home type, quarantine type, is probably not a bad idea,” Baker said Monday.