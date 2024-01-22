Gov. Healey announces housing grants aimed at supporting 19,000 units across Mass.

Twenty-six housing projects across Massachusetts, including two affordable housing developments for vulnerable residents in Lynn and Boston, are slated to receive financial assistance from the state.

The funding jolt from subsidies and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which saw a $20 million increase in the tax package Gov. Maura Healey signed in October, will benefit more than 1,900 housing units.

Healey announced the slate of "production and preservation" projects Monday at the Hyde Square Task Force in Jamaica Plain, where state and local officials gathered to highlight a "historic adaptive reuse project" for the Blessed Sacrament Church.

"These housing projects are a great example of why we expanded the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit in our tax cuts bill," Healey said in a statement as she also promoted her $4.1 billion housing bond bill. "From a church transformed into mixed-use mixed-income housing in Boston to the re-use of a vacant nursing home as affordable rental housing in Northampton, these funds will make it possible for thousands of Massachusetts residents to afford a home. We look forward to continuing to work to pass the Affordable Homes Act this year to create much-needed housing across all income levels in the state."

Other projects are located in Athol, Brockton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Franklin, Holyoke, Rockland, Oak Bluffs, Salem, Somerville, South Hadley, Springfield, Templeton, Wellfleet and Worcester, Healey's office said. The projects are funded by $100 million from the Low-Income Tax Credit and $138 million in subsidies, a Healey spokesperson said.

You can see the full list of projects below: