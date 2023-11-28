Massachusetts

Healey to announce strategy for dealing with coastal climate change impacts

She is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. from Lynch Park in Beverly

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal

Gov. Maura Healey is scheduled to announce her administration's new strategy for addressing the impacts of climate change along the coastline of Massachusetts on Tuesday.

She and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll are scheduled to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. from Lynch Park in Beverly. They will be joined by Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Rebecca Tepper and Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill.

No details about the proposal have been released.

Soon after she was elected governor, Healey announced the appointment of the nation's first cabinet-level climate chief executive and called the climate crisis the greatest challenge facing the state.

We speak with the Massachusetts Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Rebecca Tepper, about the approach the administration's approach to the climate crisis.

